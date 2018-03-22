TAP in Roanoke concerned about chance of cuts in federal funding

ROANOKE, Va. - As lawmakers continues to debate the budget, a local agency is concerned about the programs that could be at risk. Total Action for Progress (TAP) in Roanoke serves thousands of people each year.

Veronica Garcia is a domestic violence survivor. She relocated to Roanoke from California about seven years ago, escaping the violence. And now she works at the very place that she says saved her life.

"People need assistance. They need the help to get back on their feet," said Garcia.

Veronica's voice is being echoed throughout TAP. The community action agency is concerned that its core funding may be at stake. President Donald Trump has proposed to eliminate the community service block grant, weatherization assistance program and low-income home energy assistance program. And while Congress has not yet been receptive to that idea, there is still a chance the programs could suffer -- which is a scary thought for TAP staff.

"If they're gone, they're either going to become homeless, stay in poverty, stay in violence, continue to be a victim and possibly lose their life. Our programs help people to get happy, healthy futures," said Stacey Sheppard, director of housing and human services for TAP.

A cut to TAP services really hits home for Veronica. After staying at the Rescue Mission for a few weeks, Veronica used TAP assistance to find a job, a safe place to stay and the courage to overcome a dark time in her life.

"It hurts. It hurts and puts you down. It breaks you down. It rips you apart and it doesn't just affect you, it affects your children and your family," said Garcia.

And speaking of family, TAP also helped Veronica reunite with her three kids.

Traditionally, Congress' budget has not matched up with the president's, but it's still a waiting game.



