TAP starts free tax-assistance services

ROANOKE, Va.- - Total Action for Progress wants to help you save money this tax season.

The organization started its 16th seasonTax Assistance Services Program.

If you make under $54,000 a year, a certified IRS tax preparer can file your taxes for free. More than a thousand people used TAP last year to prepare their returns.

"We refunded over $1.6 million back into the community. So this service is necessary because taxpayers are able to keep 100 percent of their refund. It is completely free," said Teffany Henderson, assistant director of financial services.

You can call TAP at 540-777-4673 for an appointment to use the program by April 16 Monday through Saturday.

