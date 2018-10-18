TAP encouraging residents to consider weatherization program

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures are falling and that means heating costs will rise.

Total Action for Progress is hoping to be a money saver and possible lifesaver for people who need help staying warm. Last year, TAP was able to weatherize about 70 homes, saving thousands of dollars for owners.

Ella Graves has lived in her Northwest Roanoke house for 23 years. It's now getting an upgrade, thanks to TAP's home weatherization program.

"I saw the truck, I asked questions, I called the number and here they are," said Graves.

TAP modifies houses to lower energy costs and create cleaner air. In Graves' house, TAP staff sealed cracks in the crawlspace and fully insulated the attic for free. Graves says before today, her energy costs have been tough to cover. This will provide some much-needed relief.

"It's a blessing because I live alone and I'm retired," said Graves.

Local leaders, including Vice Mayor Joe Cobb and representatives from Senator Kaine and Senator Warner's offices, visited Graves' house, celebrating the renovations. Vice Mayor Cobb also announced a proclamation declaring October 30 National Weatherization Day in the city of Roanoke.

TAP encourages any low to middle income or elderly residents to consider the program if they struggle to keep energy costs under control.

"Weatherization is our largest and is extremely effective at helping low income and elderly and disabled citizens to reduce their energy consumption in their homes," said Rick Sheets, director of energy conservation and housing rehab for TAP.

TAP's weatherization program covers counties and cities across our region.

To learn more and to see if you qualify, click here.



