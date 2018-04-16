Ted Nugent to bring tour to Roanoke this summer

ROANOKE, Va. - Ted Nugent is bringing his tour to Roanoke this summer.

Nugent is set to play at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Tuesday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

Some of Nugent's most well-known songs include "Cat Scratch Fever and" "Stranglehold." He's consistently ranked as one of the best guitar players in rock.

Tickets start at $39.50. They go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. You can get them at the Berglund Center box office, online, or by calling 1-877-482-8496.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.