Teens using stage play to start conversation about distracted driving

ROANOKE, Va.- - Some Roanoke Valley teens in the Roanoke Children's Theatre are taking a stand against distractions while driving.

They're using a theatrical performance to get their message across to both experienced and new drivers in an upcoming play called "ILY: Hang up & Drive short for I love you.



It's about the last text message sent in each scene before the characters are involved in some kind of accident. According to Liberty Mutual and Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, teens become riskier drivers in their senior year.

They'll be holding public performances next month at the Black Box Theatre at the Jefferson Center on Thursday March 1 and 2, at 7 p.m. both nights.

Student matinee performances will be held March 2 at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

INFORMATION FROM THE PRESS RELEASE:

The admission price for ILY: Hang Up & Drive is PAY WHAT YOU CAN. Patrons must call 540.400.7795 to reserve their seats in advance. Patrons may also visit RoanokeChildrensTheatre.org for full details.



PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Immediately following each performance of ILY: Hang Up & Drive, RCT will host panel discussions with community leaders.

Panelists include:

Wade Dunford, Carilion Clinic Lifeguard 10

Nancy Hans, The Prevention Council

Ashley Reynolds, Mental Health America of Roanoke Valley

Local law enforcement officials



TAKE ACTION AGAINST DISTRACTION

In 2016, 13 Virginians were killed and more than 800 injured in crashes involving a distracted teen driver. That's why Virginia DMV is launching a statewide license plate design contest for high school students (grades 9-12). The "Take Action Against Distraction" License Plate Design Contest aims to start the conversation and raise awareness about distracted driving.

For more information, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#vaplatecontest.asp <https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/>

