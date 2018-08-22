10 News gets exclusive sneak peak inside Local Office on Aging new facility

ROANOKE, Va. - The Local Office on Aging is excited to open its doors to a new facility on Frontage Road.

The new regional center will offer more services, space and community programs that provide thousands of aging adults with nutrition, resources and socialization.

Ron Boyd, president and CEO of LOA is excited about the new facility.

“One in every four people are senior citizens in the greater Roanoke Valley. That translates to at least 63,000 people who are 65 and over,” Boyd said.

Michele Daley. director of nutrition programs at LOA, is pleased with how the new facility will help its fast-growing nutrition programs.

“I’m excited that we now have a pantry to use as overflow and a garage for storage,” Daley said.

Currently, LOA has more than 25 partnerships. Daley hopes the new facility will help bring in more partnerships around the community.

The grand opening for the new regional center will be Thursday with an open house for some 100 guests.

