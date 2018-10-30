Thank the troops: Exchange Halloween candy for toys this year

Halloween is getting a little sweeter, thanks to Operation Troop Treats.

If kids and families bring their candy to Kool Smiles clinics, that candy will be sent to troops, veterans and first responders as a token of appreciation.

Every child that comes in can receive one toy for every 25 pieces of unopened candy in its original packaging. There is a limit of three toys per child, and they are first-come, first-served.

Kool Smiles clinics in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Danville will accept candy during office hours now through Saturday.

You do not need to be a Kool Smiles patient to participate.

Click here to learn more about the program.

Kool Smiles locations:

Roanoke: 5002 Airport Road NW Unit 130

Christiansburg: 135 Conston Ave.

Danville: 364 Lowes Dr. Ste J

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.