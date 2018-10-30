Thank the troops: Exchange Halloween candy for toys this year

Halloween is getting a little sweeter, thanks to Operation Troop Treats.
If kids and families bring their candy to Kool Smiles clinics, that candy will be sent to troops, veterans and first responders as a token of appreciation.
Every child that comes in can receive one toy for every 25 pieces of unopened candy in its original packaging. There is a limit of three toys per child, and they are first-come, first-served.
Kool Smiles clinics in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Danville will accept candy during office hours now through Saturday.
You do not need to be a Kool Smiles patient to participate.
Click here to learn more about the program.
Kool Smiles locations:
Roanoke: 5002 Airport Road NW Unit 130
Christiansburg: 135 Conston Ave.
Danville: 364 Lowes Dr. Ste J
