The B-52s, Gary Allan, Young the Giant coming to Roanoke this summer

ROANOKE, Va. - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is bringing another diverse lineup to Elmwood Park this summer.

The Downtown Summer Series begins Friday, Aug. 17, with The B-52s.

The group has brought the world hits like "Dance This Mess Around," "Love Shack," and "Rock Lobster" over more than four decades of making music.

Three weeks later, on Sept. 7, country music's Gary Allan comes to perform in the Star City.

Allan has been performing country music for 20 years and his last album, Set You Free, made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart for the fourth time in a row!

This year's summer series ends Saturday, Sept. 22, with Young the Giant. The group broke through with its 2010 self-titled album featuring "My Body" and "Cough Syrup." Since then, they have become a festival mainstay at high profile outings such as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Governor's Bal,l among others.

Tickets for The B-52s and Young the Giant are $35, while Gary Allan tickets will cost $25.

They will be available beginning Friday at 8 a.m. through Brown Paper Tickets.

The concerts in August and September are the result of a partnership between Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and the city of Roanoke.

