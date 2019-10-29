Here's the best candy for your kids' teeth on Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. - Just two days away from Halloween, dentists are reminding parents about what concerns piles of candy may cause for children's oral health.

Dentists recommend brushing your teeth or swishing your mouth with water after sugary treats. They said to avoid sticky and gummy candies and hard candies that you could possibly break a tooth on.

Dr. Lee Kreger says that while no candy is good for your teeth, chocolate is the best for your teeth.

"No candy is good for your teeth, but the best of the bunch out there is chocolate and specifically dark chocolate because your saliva can wash that off your teeth pretty easily," said Dr. Lee Kreger, a dentist at Huffman & Kreger Family Dentistry.

Kreger said it's okay to splurge for the night, as long as your kids have good oral health habits for the rest of the year. That means brushing their teeth twice a day and flossing once a day.

