The best time to get the flu shot is now

ROANOKE, Va. - It's that time of year again and all it takes is one shot. Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie with Carilion Infectious Disease Clinic said it's hard to tell how this season will pan out.

"Last year was a long duration of flu, the year before was more severe. It's difficulty to say what will happen this year," said Baffoe-Bonnie.

Getting your influenza vaccine is a step in the right direction. If won't necessarily prevent you from getting the illness but it will lessen the symptoms if you do get the flu.

"If you have the flu shot and you get the flu, you'll be less likely to be the person admitted into the hospital or the one who goes on a breathing machine because of flu or pneumonia," said Baffoe-Bonnie.

Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie says although he's seeing very few cases of the flu at the moment, now is the time for the shot.

"When you get your immunization now, then you allow your body to build an immune system so that you'll be able to fight influenza when it truly shows up," said Baffoe-Bonnie.

For those wondering who should get the flu shot, the answer is anyone 6 months or older.

"Even patients who are thought to have allergies to it, you can talk to your physician. There are some non-egg-based influenza vaccines that can be used in patients who have very severe allergies," Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie.

