SALEM, Va. - The circus is in town!

Wednesday is the first night of the 60th annual Kazim Shrine Circus at the Salem Civic Center.

Organizers say this year's circus show will have amazing performances and a chance to ride elephants, camels and ponies, as well as face-painting.

The three-hour performance is meant for the entire family to enjoy.

“My hope is that we continue to have good attendance for the performances,” Potentate Gary Bennett of the Kazim Shriners said.

The shows continue through Sunday.

