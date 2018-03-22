The fate of Fire Station No. 7 blazes on with two new proposals

ROANOKE,Va. - Miles Davidson moved to Grandin Village over three years ago because of its historical reputation and fixtures.

Davidson says he would like all buildings in the neighborhood including Fire Station No.7 to remain as is.

“I hope that they will be able to preserve it and that if it does not cost a whole lot more than building a new station I think that's worth it. There is value to that historic character of that building that should be taken into account,” said Davidson.

Davidson, like many others in this community, does not agree with City Council's decisions to demolish it. President of Roanoke Valley Preservation, Alison Blanton, worked with William Huber Architects for no cost to the city to create two alternatives for the station.

“Go ahead and build the new station and move it slightly on the site and carve out the historic building into its own divided parcels,” said Blanton. “This will allow it be sold for private ownership and redevelopment.”

Blanton tells me the second alternative would save even more money.

The necessary update items can still be built in addition that still meet all the boxes of the spectrum report says that the fire department requires but does not require demolishing the historic building.

Saturday at noon a meeting at the Grandin Co-lab will be held opened to the public to share the designs of these two proposals, with hopes in changing the minds of City Council members.



