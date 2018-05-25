The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia house receives big grant

ROANOKE, Va. - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia house received a big grant.

The Louise R. Lester Foundation presented a $10,000 grant to the charity Friday morning.

Executive Director Anna Semonco, of the Ronald McDonald House, said the money will help them continue to take care of families with children in the hospital.

“It will give them a place to stay and spare them the expense of a hotel,” Semonco said.

She said the annual operating budget is more than $500,000 a year.

