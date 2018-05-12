The Salem Red Sox turns purple for domestic violence awareness

SALEM, Va. - Samantha Johnson, mother of a 1-year old son, Hezekiah, is a survivor of domestic violence.

She even made their matching T-shirts to help break the silence on the issue.

"A lot of people are ashamed, and I feel like if I can stand up and do it, anyone can,” said Johnson.

Total Action for Progress sold more than 250 tickets to the crowded Paint the Park Purple baseball game.

All proceeds from their ticket sales will go to funding services for domestic violence victims and survivors.

“The other part of us being here tonight is to actually connect with people who want some help or services, and have them in a comfortable environment where they can do that,” said Stacey Sheppard, director of Human Service for TAP.

An effort to bring awareness, these cut-out figures tell the story of victims killed during a domestic dispute.

One couple lost a friend to domestic violence, that and has led them to take action.

“I think it inspired me to talk more about it, because like I said, until then I never thought about it because I didn't realize she was even in that situation. Because she was always a really happy and bubbly person,” said Darlene Jeffery, a Paint the Park Purple participant.



Hanging beside the figures is the Clothespin Project, homemade T-shirts created by domestic violence survivors to show others they're not alone.

