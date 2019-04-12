The Village Grill in Roanoke announces expansion

ROANOKE, Va. - Just in time for warmer weather to arrive, a popular Roanoke restaurant is expanding.

The Village Grill announced Friday that it's adding more outdoor seating.

The Grandin restaurant's smokehouse will be converted into more seating for both The Village Grill and Scratch Biscuit Company, according to the restaurant's Facebook post.

Also as part of the expansion, a fire pit will be installed, along with some lounge-style furniture to relax in.

Don't worry, barbecue fans -- while the current smokehouse is being converted, a bigger and better one will be built.

