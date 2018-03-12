The Weather Channel in town for "big" snowstorm

ROANOKE, Va. - You know a big storm is coming when The Weather Channel’s in town.

The forecast has weather channel meteorologist Paul Goodloe in town for the next 24 hours.

“This could be the biggest snow of the year here in Roanoke, this area and western Virginia,” Goodloe said.

Paige Smeltzer rushed to the grocery store for some final food supplies

She’s preparing for a waffle party.

“We got some Hungry Jack waffle mix and we’re going to get some movies tonight,” Smeltzer said.

“If we get 3 to 5 inches of snow, it’s a big impact. Schools will be closed. Roads will be difficult to drive on,” Goodloe said.

“I’m hoping for 8 inches of snow,” Smeltzer said.

But if snow isn’t your thing, there’s always a bright side.

“Massachusetts, a foot and a half of snow and 50 mph winds. Let’s be happy we’re here in Roanoke versus say, Providence,” Goodloe said.

