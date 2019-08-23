Roanoke

Thief cuts hole in ceiling of Roanoke restaurant only to steal six Coronas

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for a thief who they say cut a hole in the roof of a restaurant only to steal six beers.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to Las Tapatias Mexican Kitchen in the 4000 block of Melrose Avenue NW to investigate a reported burglary. 

Managers of the restaurant told police the burglar came into the restaurant through the roof sometime that night. Officers did find a large hole in the ceiling of a building, along with debris on the floor. 

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. 

