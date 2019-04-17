Thieves caught on camera stealing from unlocked cars in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Several thieves were caught on camera early Tuesday morning while stealing from unlocked cars in Roanoke County, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The video was taken by a resident's security camera in the North Lakes Community and shows several suspects walking up and down the street and stealing valuables from unlocked cars.

Authorities say the incident happened between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.

Officers want to remind residents to lock their cars.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.