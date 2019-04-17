Roanoke

Thieves caught on camera stealing from unlocked cars in Roanoke County

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Several thieves were caught on camera early Tuesday morning while stealing from unlocked cars in Roanoke County, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 

The video was taken by a resident's security camera in the North Lakes Community and shows several suspects walking up and down the street and stealing valuables from unlocked cars. 

Authorities say the incident happened between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265. 

Officers want to remind residents to lock their cars. 

