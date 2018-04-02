Thieves halt Roanoke bike-share expansion plans

ROANOKE, Va. - During the weekend, metal needed for this week's expansion of Roanoke's bike-share program was stolen.

Ride Solutions posted about the theft on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The post says the company is working with police to determine if the metal can be recovered.

The expansion was planned for Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen bike-share equipment is asked to contact the RCPD at 540-853-2211 or the Crime Tips line at 540-344-8500.

