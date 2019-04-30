Thieves steal from 29 victims, take hundreds of dollars from Roanoke County cars

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke County community is upset after thieves stole from at least 29 people in one night.

Home surveillance video given to 10 News shows multiple people stealing from a car. Four or five young people appear to go from house to house, taking whatever they wanted to overnight Sunday and into the early-morning hours Monday.

They took hundreds of dollars of cash, one gun, knives, debit cards, electronics and other valuable items in the Lindenwood and Crofton communities, which are east of Vinton.

All the cars were unlocked.

“All this has been really disheartening. The neighborhood has been in complete and total panic now,” resident Keith Journell said.

Journell had hundreds of dollars worth of hunting gear taken, including a collector’s item.

People who live there say it’s typically a safe area.

“This is a quiet neighborhood. Nothing goes on here. That’s why everybody got complacent,” Journell said.

He said he’s eager to see the thieves caught.

Earlier this month, west of Roanoke city, video shows several thieves stealing from unlocked cars overnight in the North Lakes Community of Roanoke County.

Police say they want people to be aware of what happened so everyone understands the importance of locking their cars. They’re still looking to identify suspects in the case.

