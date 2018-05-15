Thieves steal golf carts, generators and more from Dr Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. - The show will go on at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges even though crooks stole several thousand dollars worth of its equipment.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects taking gear from the venue early Sunday morning.

Owner Waynette Anderson said the two stole two golf carts, two generators tools and event supplies.

An eyewitness said he saw at least one of the men driving a golf cart on the Walnut Street Bridge.

Dr Pepper Park is offering a $500 reward for information leading to their arrests.

The park's next event is June 2 with Everclear and Marcy Playground performing.

Anderson said the thefts will not impact the show, but new equipment will need to be bought to replace what was stolen.

