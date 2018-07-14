Thousands come for third annual Street Pub

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a full house in downtown Roanoke where thousands of visitors from all over the region came to the annual Street Pub.

Visitors got a unique opportunity to choose from more than 50 taps.

“It's great on this warm day. It tastes amazing,” said Erica Mahoney, who came from South Carolina for the Street Pub.

Organizers are calling it a celebration of the community.

“We have plenty of people helping out. We have over 260 volunteers to make this all come together,” Joey Pleich, field marketing manager of Deschutes Brewery, said.

Many visitors said they’re enjoying the Black Raspberry Sour drink from Deschutes Brewery.

Everyone who comes to Street Pub is also helping the community, as a portion of the money will go to Bradley Free Clinic, Roanoke Outside Foundation, Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Spot on Kirk.

Street Pub continues untill 10 p.m. at Elmwood Park.

