Thousands expected in downtown Roanoke for New Year's Eve celebration

ROANOKE, Va. -

As 2018 comes to a close, thousands are expected to hit downtown Roanoke to celebrate on New Year's Eve.

It's also a time when people are more likely to drink and drive than on any other holiday.

General Manager Chaz Blevins, of Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint in downtown Roanoke was busy with customers on Sunday. But on New Year's Eve, he's expecting to get slammed with partygoers.

While he's looking forward to the festivities, he says safety is the top priority.

“We'll have a door guy to check everyone's ID. We want to make sure everyone's safe."

Due to the dangers of drunken driving on the roads, transportation services like Big Lick Boomerang, hope partygoers who plan to drink alcohol will give them a call.

Roanoke city police will have extra officers on Monday night for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

