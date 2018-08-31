Thousands of cyclists from all over the country head to the Roanoke Valle

ROANOKE, Va. - Thousands of cyclists from all over the country are heading to the Roanoke Valley.

That’s because the second annual Go Cross, the largest cycling race of its kind in the region, kicks off this Labor Day weekend.

The event is being presented by Deschutes Brewery and Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge.

Bree Nidds, director of sports development for Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, said this event is expected to attract an international field of riders.

“We are very excited for this event. Our hope is that for first-time visitors, they'll choose to come back to Virginia's Blue Ridge to either Go Cross or do other types of cycling in our region,” Nidds said.

Go Cross continues all weekend at Fallon Park.

