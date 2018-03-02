Thousands without power in Botetourt County after series of explosions at power substation

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - More than 4,000 AEP customers are without power after two substations shut down Wednesday night, according to AEP.

A series of explosions at the power substation off Country Club Road in Troutville happened just after 9:15 p.m.

As of 10:31 p.m., AEP has no estimated time of restoration.

Due to the power outages in the county, Botetourt County schools announced they will be closed on Friday.

