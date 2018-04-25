Three arrested, face 29 combined charges after multiple car break-ins in Salem

SALEM, Va. - Three people are in custody in connection with multiple car break-ins and two car thefts in Salem earlier this month.

Tyrese Hairston, 18, of Roanoke, Natayez Smith, 18, of Roanoke, and a juvenile male each face multiple charges, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police say the burglaries and larcenies happened between April 10 and April 14.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives obtained descriptions of the suspects and learned what vehicle was used to leave the crime scenes.

On April 17, detectives executed a search warrant at the home of the suspects and said they found evidence related to the crimes.

Hairston has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of vehicle theft, four counts of vehicle burglary, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of petit larceny. He is at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail, where he remains on a $2,000 secured bond.

Smith has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of vehicle theft, four counts of vehicle burglary, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of petit larceny. Smith also was transported to the Roanoke County-Salem Jail, where he is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of vehicle theft, four counts of vehicle burglary and one count of petit larceny. The juvenile is now at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

