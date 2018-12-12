Three displaced after cooking fire in Roanoke County apartment

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Three people are without a home after a fire in Roanoke County on Wednesday, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Authorities say the fire was in the 3500 block of Sunchase Lane in the Sunscape Apartment complex around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cave Spring crews found nothing showing from the outside of the building. After further investigation, they found there was a cooking fire in a third-floor apartment that was extinguished by a sprinkler system.

The person who lived in the apartment suffered some minor burns and was taken to a local emergency room.

Water from the sprinkler system caused water damage to at least two other apartments next to the apartment where the fire was.

Sunscape Apartments is helping the three adults displaced by the fire. The three adults are from three different apartments.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is on the scene to investigate.

There is no estimate on damages at this time.

