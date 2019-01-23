Three homes evacuated after water main breaks in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Three homes have been evacuated as a precaution after a water main broke in Roanoke, causing a slope to give way, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

The water main break happened at 3009 Burnleigh Road SW early Wednesday morning. It was caused by pressure from the freezing and thawing of soil surrounding the buried pipe. Hay bales have been added to the area to divert water.

A spokesperson for WVWA says that the water line should be repaired and service restored on Burnleigh Road SW at some point Wednesday night. Crews will be at the scene throughout the night monitoring the situation, and they will continue to do so until the rain moves out of the area.

The spokesperson said that water has been running downhill from Burnleigh Road SW to Bancroft Drive SW, and that a diversion system has been put in place as a precaution.

