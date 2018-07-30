Three Roanoke firefighters help battle California wildfire

ROANOKE, Va. - Three Roanoke firefighters are helping as part of the effort to put out a California wildfire.

The firefighters were sent to help with the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park, which is in its 18th day, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

The fire has grown to 55,659 acres with 3,766 personnel on scene. As of Monday afternoon, 30 percent of the fire is contained.

Brian Hughes, captain of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots out of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, died Sunday while on duty.

Hughes, 33, and his crew were working in a complex area when he was struck by a tree. He was treated on the scene, but died before he was able to be transported to a hospital.

