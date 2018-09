ROANOKE, Va. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a Roanoke crash Friday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police say the crash happened around 2:30 at Challenger Avenue and Valley Gateway Boulevard.

According to police, the three people were taken to the hospital after the crash with unknown injuries.

Authorities say the crash is under investigation and that weather was a factor.

