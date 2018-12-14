Throw a teddy bear during the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs game

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Rail Yard Dawgs need your help for their third annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The team is asking people to bring stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Dawgs score their first goal Saturday night.



They'll be collected and donated to local children's hospitals and charities later this month.

I've done it before where you go in the hospital and I know some of them may be terminal but when you're bringing in, it's just a little bit of joy to them. It could be a teddy bear twice the size of them that just makes him more comfortable," said Colin Murray, forward for Rail Yard Dawgs

The Dawgs are hoping everyone in attendance comes with two stuffed animals. The game starts at 7:05.





