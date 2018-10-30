Tips for keeping your kids safe on Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. - It's time for trick-or-treating and while Halloween is a time for many to celebrate, it can also be dangerous.

"Safety is paramount on Halloween because we don't want to come visit you because of a tragedy. We don't want anybody to get hurt on what's supposed to be a fun night," said Tiffany Bradbury, community risk reduction specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Here are some Halloween safety tips:

Always walk on sidewalks or paths and cross the road carefully.

Choose light-colored costumes or decorate costumes with reflective materials so kids are easy to see.

Make sure costumes are easy to walk in and masks don't obstruct vision.

Have flashlights on hand in case it's dark and difficult to see.

Kids should be supervised by an adult at all times.

"The biggest thing I can recommend to parents, especially because I'm a parent and I'll be going out with my 8-year-old tomorrow, is supervision. Going out in groups is always the safest thing to do," said Bradbury.

If you're on the other end of trick-or-treating, make sure your house is well lit and easy to access. And if you don't want to celebrate, turn your lights off so kids aren't confused.

After Halloween comes to a close, candy becomes the concern. Bradbury recommends checking your kids' candy to make sure nothing is out of the ordinary.

"The world we live in today, we never quite know because we are going to strangers' homes. So making sure that you're checking the candy, there's no pinpoint holes, none of the wrappers are open," said Bradbury.

For more tips and tricks to stay safe on Halloween, click here.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.