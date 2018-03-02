Tips on how to stay safe inside, outside your home during windstorm

ROANOKE, Va. - As high winds are expected to start blowing in Thursday night, managers at Home Depot shared how to get your home ready.

Managers Alan Cox and Mackenzie Wade, managers at the Home Depot in Roanoke, said it's important to have plenty of bottled water and nonperishable foods in case the power goes out.

Make sure your phones are fully charged. You may want to get a portable battery charger.

O utside your house, make sure items such as flower pots and patio chairs are secured or take them inside.

“Make sure that your roof doesn’t have any leaks. Water damage can be significant to your home, so make sure your gutters are working efficiently,” Wade said.

He also also noted that, as you prepare for the storm, keep in mind, that high winds can blow objects around, which poses a significant threat to your safety.

