Virginia Tech Carilion hosts Brain School for Brain Awareness Week

ROANOKE, Va - The Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute is hosting its sixth annual Brain School event that will focus on how outside factors can impact the most important organ in the human body.

The theme for this year is Hijacking and Augmenting the Brain: Drugs, Bugs, and Devices.

As part of an international campaign, the school will run three evenings from Monday, March 12, though Wednesday, March 14, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A student exhibition is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. that Wednesday, right before school.

"This is an opportunity for our scientists and the public to have a dialogue on some of the most fascinating topics in the science of brain and mind," said Michael J. Friedlander, executive director of the VTCRI and Virginia Tech's vice president for health sciences and technology.

All over the world, Brain Awareness Week seeks to increase public knowledge about the advancements and advantages of brain research. The Dana Foundation is a private philanthropic organization that supports this mission along with the VTCRI in the Roanoke and New River Valley.

"Brain research is a key part of its portfolio and it is why this area is becoming known for transforming Virginia from the train state to the brain state," saiid Friedlander. "We hope to engage as many community members as possible and share the excitement of brain discoveries, making us all more aware of our brains and their tremendous potential and adaptability to multiple challenges."

The event is free and open to the public, but spacing is limited. Click here to register and check out the program.

