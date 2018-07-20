TobyMac sets his sights on Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Award-winning artist TobyMac announced on Wednesday that he will be bringing his tour to Roanoke on Nov. 1.

The concert will take place at the Berglund Center, and tickets will go on sale next Friday, July 27, on the TobyMac website.

"TobyMac & DiverseCity Band: The Theater Tour" will stop in 12 cities along the way, starting with Roanoke.

The tour is sponsored by Food for the Hungry, a nonprofit that provides resources like clean water, medical aid, food and educational opportunities to kids, as well as vocational training.

