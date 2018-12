ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer accident, according to authorities.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer hit a telephone pole, leaving power lines across the road on Catawba Valley Drive at Keffer Road.

The Roanoke County Police Department and Fire and Rescue are on scene, and this is still under investigation.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

