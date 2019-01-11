Tractor-trailer carrying frozen chicken crashes on I-77, closes exit ramp in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying frozen chicken has closed exit 1 on southbound I-77 in Carroll County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:14 p.m. when the tractor-trailer ran off the side of the interstate, went over the guardrail and went down an embankment.

The driver suffered minor injuries and State police say that person is being treated at the scene.

State police say this crash remains under investigation.

