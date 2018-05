ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer wreck is causing a traffic issue in Roanoke County Wednesday morning.

Several lanes of traffic are blocked at the intersection of West Main Street, which is also Route 11, and Dow Hollow Road. It's close to Dixie Caverns.

The wreck happened at 10 a.m., according to Roanoke County police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at least until noon.

