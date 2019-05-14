Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic issue on I-81 North near Dixie Caverns

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

One northbound lane is now open. Firefighters have the fire under control, though there is still smoke.

No one is hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are working to extinguish a tractor-trailer fire that's causing a traffic issue on I-81 North on Tuesday morning.

All northbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 132, which is near the Dixie Caverns exit in Roanoke County.

The call came in just after 4 a.m.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Roanoke County emergency crews and Virginia State Police are responding.

Check back for more details.

