Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic issue on I-81 North near Dixie Caverns

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

One northbound lane is now open. Firefighters have the fire under control, though there is still smoke.

No one is hurt. 

ORIGINAL STORY 

Crews are working to extinguish a tractor-trailer fire that's causing a traffic issue on I-81 North on Tuesday morning. 

All northbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 132, which is near the Dixie Caverns exit in Roanoke County. 

The call came in just after 4 a.m. 

Drivers should avoid the area. 

Roanoke County emergency crews and Virginia State Police are responding. 

Check back for more details. 

