ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer is stuck on Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County, causing a traffic issue.

Around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, the tractor-trailer went into a ditch while trying to go around a curve.

One lane is closed in the 4000 block of Jae Valley Road. Both lanes may become blocked later when a wrecker removes the truck.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

