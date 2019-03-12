Tractor-trailer stuck on Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer is stuck along Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County.

It became stuck Tuesday morning in the S-curves on Windy Gap Mountain.

It's a familiar story to those who frequently travel this road, despite signage that warns tractor-trailer drivers not to drive there. It appears this truck driver was trying to turn around, according to Roanoke County dispatch.

Traffic is not completely blocked, but drivers should expect delays. A tow truck is on the way.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.