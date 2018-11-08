Tractor-trailer wreck causes I-81 backup in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer wreck is causing a backup on I-81 in Roanoke County Thursday morning.

One northbound lane and an entrance ramp are blocked at mile marker 143.5, which is close to the I-581 interchange.

The off-ramp from I-81 South to I-581 South is also closed. Drivers will need to use Route 11 to Peters Creek Road or other side roads for access back to I-81 at exit 141.

There is a 1.5-mile backup on I-81 North, as of 4:45 a.m.

