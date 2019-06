ROANOKE, Va. - With summer vacation season here - more and more people are flying through the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Last month, the airport saw a 6% increase or more than 3,000 passengers -- that's about 120 additional passengers each day.

So far this year, passenger traffic is up more than 9% since 2018. The airport is on track to have its busiest year since 2000.

