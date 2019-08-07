Woman taken to hospital after garbage truck overturns on 220 N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke City garbage truck crashed and overturned on 220 N in Roanoke County.

The female driver was taken to the hospital.

The garbage truck was towed around 4:00 p.m. and lanes of traffic should open back up shortly after that.

ORIGINAL STORY

Traffic is backed up in Roanoke County after a crash on U.S. 220 North at Frontage Road.

One lane of traffic is open, but authorities say to expect delays.

As of 3:43 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Roanoke police say to be patient and use caution driving in this area.

