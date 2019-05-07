Transportation officials promote clean highways in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - VDOT wants to remind everyone to keep Virginia’s roads clean.

Transportation leaders and VDOT workers took the issue into their own hands Tuesday, picking up trash along area roadways, such as Thirlane Road.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine came to the Star City to help with the cleanup effort.

She said litter on highways is still a big problem, impacting safety and property values, among other things.

“It’s about bringing workforce to our areas and business development. Showing that we, our communities, that have respect for where we live and where we raise our children,” said Valentine.

