TRIAD helps to fight opioid addiction in older Americans

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Office of the Attorney General is partnered with Roanoke County Traid at Friendship to host an educational session in battling the opioid and herion addiction crisis.

Opioid addiction can touch anyone.

"There's been a lot of publicity and we've really done a great job of targeting younger populations. We need to do a lot of targeting for older populations because it is a common misconception. As we age, we do have a lot more pain then we do from the normal aging process," said Deborah Bell, Community Outreach Coordinator, Office of the Attorney General.

During another session next month, Friendship will provide an on-site, no questions asked, prescription take-back service. It's an effort to keep them from getting into the wrong hands.

This will be taking place Thursday, April 4th at 1 p.m. the Residents' Center chapel.

