Trial for Roanoke man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old is delayed until next year

ROANOKE, Va. - The jury trial for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Roanoke teenager will be delayed until next year.

Demarcus Glenn was arrested for the deadly shooting of 16 year-old Tyler Polumbo.

Glenn will undergo a three-day trial beginning on Feb 11, 2020, at 9 a.m. His trial was originally supposed to start Tuesday.

Glenn waived his right to a speedy trial in order to have more time to review discovery materials.

Glenn faces four felonies, including an upgraded charge of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on May 31 in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue Southwest, near Grandin Village.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.