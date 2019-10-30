Trick-or-treating? Remember to keep your kids safe

ROANOKE, Va. - If your kids are going to be out trick-or-treating on Halloween, remember to keep them safe.

Police recommend keeping your kids within eyesight at all times.

If your kids are old enough, make sure they have a cellphone so they can call for help.

Also, make sure they have a flashlight or glow stick so they can be seen in the dark.

"That specific day, we try to keep an eye out on children out walking around that try to cross the street without their parents, even though we hope they don't. It keeps our situational awareness higher than ever," Roanoke police officer J.L. Smith said.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average kids are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

