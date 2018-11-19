Trojan Dog finds new home during Fire Station 7 relocation

ROANOKE, Va. - Monday marked the first step in preparing for big changes at Roanoke's historic Fire Station 7 in Grandin.

The iconic Trojan Dog that sits outside the fire station is now gone.

The nearly 10-foot tall statue that's been there since 2010 is being relocated while work begins to tear down the fire station and build a new one.

In the meantime, the Trojan Dog is getting some upgrades of his own.

"To repair three little cracks in his mouth and tooth and then cover him in a new clear coat," said Ann Glover, the artist who created the dog.

Once these repairs are completed, the Trojan Dog will be back out in a yet-to-be-determined location in the Raleigh Court area.

He should be back early next year.

