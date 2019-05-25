Trojan Dog moves into Raleigh Court until 2020

ROANOKE, Va. - A beloved fixture of the Grandin neighborhood is back in the Star City.

The iconic Trojan Dog is now standing guard at a temporary location.

The oversized Dalmation arrived at the Raleigh Court branch library Friday, and will stay there until 2020.

He will return to his original home at Fire Station 7 when construction on the new building is complete.

The dog went for a vet visit back in November, where he had a few small repairs done and a new protective coat added.

He's called the Grandin area his home since 2010.



